Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 432,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 562,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

