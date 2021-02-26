Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

