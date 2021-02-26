Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,580 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Comerica Bank raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MHO opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.