The Bank of East Asia, Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of East Asia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of BKEAY remained flat at $$2.40 on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

