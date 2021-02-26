The Bank of East Asia, Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of East Asia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
About The Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.