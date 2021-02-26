The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. CSFB downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.98.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$75.64 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

