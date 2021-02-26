The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

NYSE:BX opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

