The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Boeing worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.71. 195,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $315.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

