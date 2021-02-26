The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,767,947 shares of company stock worth $100,977,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,507,000 after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 9,543,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

