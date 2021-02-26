The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.95 billion and the lowest is $8.15 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 billion to $37.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $40.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

