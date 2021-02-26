The Detroit Legal News (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $410.00 and last traded at $410.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.39.

About The Detroit Legal News (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.