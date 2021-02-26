The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) VP Sells $5,110,749.28 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

