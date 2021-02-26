The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 7.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 6,369,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,722,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

