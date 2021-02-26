The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.64 ($12.52).

FRA EOAN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €8.49 ($9.99). 10,817,075 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.27. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

