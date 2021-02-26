The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.64 ($12.52).

FRA EOAN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €8.49 ($9.99). 10,817,075 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.27. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

