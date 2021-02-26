The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $315.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $315.00 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.30.

CRM traded down $9.79 on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 466,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

