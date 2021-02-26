The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.10% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. KBC Group NV increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

