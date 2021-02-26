The Graph Price Reaches $1.69 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $481.58 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.86 or 0.00692659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039341 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

