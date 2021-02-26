The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $47,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,862,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,461,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,573,000 after buying an additional 679,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

