The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.71. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

