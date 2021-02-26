The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.88. The stock had a trading volume of 358,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.