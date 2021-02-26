The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 52,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HHC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

