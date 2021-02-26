The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Issues Earnings Results

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of HHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 441,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,677. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $117.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial raised their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

