The Joint Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Joint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

JYNT opened at $38.38 on Friday. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $538.89 million, a P/E ratio of 142.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

