The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

