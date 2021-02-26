The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. The New York Times accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,982 shares of company stock worth $244,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

