The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 6.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.92. 1,168,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

