The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Volume Tops $41.03 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $164.18 million and $41.03 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026993 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.