The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of The Shyft Group worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -408.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

