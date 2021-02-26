The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $986.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce sales of $986.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.20 million and the highest is $995.00 million. The Timken posted sales of $923.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

TKR stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 86,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

