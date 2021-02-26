The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE TD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. 2,854,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

