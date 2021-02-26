The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.
NYSE TD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. 2,854,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.