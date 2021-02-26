The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.
Shares of TD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 249,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $63.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
