The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of TD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 249,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

