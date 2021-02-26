The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

TD stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 249,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

