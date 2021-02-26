The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $88.00 at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.
NYSE:TD traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $60.37. 2,854,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
