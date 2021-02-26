The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $88.00 at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $60.37. 2,854,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.