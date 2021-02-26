The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLNCF. Raymond James lowered The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Valens from $3.25 to $3.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS VLNCF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The Valens has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

