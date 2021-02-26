The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,588,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,370,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,254,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of -120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

