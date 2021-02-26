The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $287,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

