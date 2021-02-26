The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.25% of The Wendy’s worth $405,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.06 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

