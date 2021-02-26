The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,556,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 809,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.45 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

