Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $446.18 million and $13.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00266988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $951.43 or 0.02024370 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,249,206,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

