Thisoption 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

