Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE TRI traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$110.96. 98,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

