Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.
TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
