THORChain Price Up 11% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00009608 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $68.62 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00488781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00081926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.03 or 0.00464652 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

