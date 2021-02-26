THORChain (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63.66 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00009579 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $63.66 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00480591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00081162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.98 or 0.00474449 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

