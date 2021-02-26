THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 3% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00009579 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $63.66 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00480591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00081162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.98 or 0.00474449 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

