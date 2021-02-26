Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $147.13 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,834 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $147,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 418,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

