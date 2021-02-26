Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $28.08 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,084,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,572.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Several research firms recently commented on KRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. 379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.94 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

