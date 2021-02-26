Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 176,216 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $112,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $103.97. 19,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

