Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 186,411 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 186,411 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $49,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

