Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,851 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $343,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. 343,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,040,084. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.