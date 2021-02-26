Thunder Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.55 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $58.38 million and $6.55 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.00462307 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

