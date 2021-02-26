thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.78

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.78 ($7.98) and traded as high as €11.48 ($13.50). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €11.41 ($13.42), with a volume of 1,862,324 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKA shares. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.78.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

